EXCLUSIVE: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding

Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit

31 January 2023 - 05:03 Hajra Omarjee

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation that David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of SA ahead of a cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter dated January 30 and addressed to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office confirms the nomination of Mashatile and that he would be sworn as a member of parliament on Tuesday...

