Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
The murders of bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets are linked to corruption investigations at the university
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
The war in Ukraine undermined global trade for the better part of 2022, resulting in generally weaker commodity prices
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Moscow's invasion of its neighbour triggers fear of Beijing making a similar move on Taiwan
The success Suzette and her husband Basie have achieved pretty much beggars belief
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation that David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of SA ahead of a cabinet reshuffle.
In a letter dated January 30 and addressed to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office confirms the nomination of Mashatile and that he would be sworn as a member of parliament on Tuesday...
ANC IN PARLIAMENT
EXCLUSIVE: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation that David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of SA ahead of a cabinet reshuffle.
In a letter dated January 30 and addressed to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's office confirms the nomination of Mashatile and that he would be sworn as a member of parliament on Tuesday...
