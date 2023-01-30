National

Sihle Zikalala heads to parliament

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has agreed to redeploy Zikalala to the National Assembly

30 January 2023
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala tops the list for NEC additional members.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is on his way to parliament.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal announced on Monday that it has agreed to redeploy Zikalala to the National Assembly.

The party did not say what role Zikalala will play at national level.

Speculation has been rife that he is likely to become part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new executive when the president eventually makes changes to the structure.

Zikalala will resign as the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) after this redeployment, said ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

The party said it has informed KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to formally process his resignation. 

“Undoubtedly, this resignation has necessitated the reconfiguration of the provincial executive committee. The premier will introduce the new MEC once the ANC has finalised its deployment process and completed consultations with structures of the ANC,” it said.

Zikalala resigned as KZN premier last August after failing to retain the chairmanship of the ANC in the province. He was appointed MEC for Cogta.

He topped the list of the ANC national executive committee’s additional members at its national conference in December, an indication of his popularity in the party.

