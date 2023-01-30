The all share index rose nearly 2% last week, stretching the month-to-date gains to just less than 11%
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) hopes that as President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a second term as head of the ANC by a considerable margin, he is now in a position to meaningfully tackle the crime and corruption that is strangling SA.
In his state of the nation address on February 9 he should weave anticorruption policies into each priority action he announces for the year ahead. Organised crime is now one of the main threats to key public and private infrastructure and is proving a severe threat to the country’s efforts to reform the energy and transport industries...
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa should use strong mandate to root out crime and graft
In his state of the nation address on February 9 the president must aim at weaving anticorruption policies into each priority action he announces
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) hopes that as President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a second term as head of the ANC by a considerable margin, he is now in a position to meaningfully tackle the crime and corruption that is strangling SA.
In his state of the nation address on February 9 he should weave anticorruption policies into each priority action he announces for the year ahead. Organised crime is now one of the main threats to key public and private infrastructure and is proving a severe threat to the country’s efforts to reform the energy and transport industries...
