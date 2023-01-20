ANC Free State elective conference gets under way after postponements

Sentiment remains fragile as data from the US this week mostly signalled a slowing economy
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the conference and Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday
The long awaited ANC Free State provincial elective conference gets under way in Mangaung on Friday.
The delegates are expected to elect their new leaders after several postponements.
Last year the province, along with the Western Cape, were the only two that could not convene their conferences before the party’s national conference last month.
The countless delays in the Free State were credited to clashes between branches that were still beholden to former Free State strongman Ace Magashule and branches pushing the renewal agenda.
National executive committee deployee David Mahlobo told reporters the conference preparatory committee was satisfied the province had met the constitutional requirements to hold an elective conference.
“This ninth provincial conference of the ANC meets the constitutional requirements. The province has 319 potential branches of the ANC that are eligible and should have undergone their processes,” he said.
Though about 900 delegates will take part in the conference, only 667 will have “full” rights.
“We are very satisfied that at least 600 voting delegates will be coming from the branches and then the rest, including the leadership of the interim provincial committee and their leagues, will constitute 67% of the delegates.”
He said though there had been delays during registration the process was now under way.
The province “successfully” hosted the party’s January 8 statement and the conclusion of the 55th ANC national conference, which saw the re-election of party president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, said Mahlobo.
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the conference and Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday.
