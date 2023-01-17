Politics

ANC says victory in Msunduzi by-election in KZN ‘is certain’

The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution

17 January 2023 - 16:56 MFUNDO MKHIZE
The chair of the Moses Mabhida region, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, with candidate Parusha Chetty. Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE.
The chair of the Moses Mabhida region, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, with candidate Parusha Chetty. Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal’s Moses Mabhida region is confident it will swing votes in its favour in Wednesday’s hotly contested ward 28 by-election, in the Msunduzi municipality.

That was the word from regional chair Mzimkhulu Thebolla on Monday. The party is touting Parusha Chetty as its candidate. She has had a mammoth task trying to convince voters to throw their weight behind the party in an area with stuttering service delivery.

“We can confirm that the people of ward 28 have accepted us. This is just a matter of formality,” said Thebolla.

The by-election comes after the DA terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution.

His suspension lasted more than six months and he was slapped with a string of charges.

Naicker has thrown his hat into the ring as an independent candidate. Thebolla argued that Naicker's expulsion from the DA was due to pressure from his party.

“Had it not been for pressure from the ANC, we believe Naicker would still be a councillor,” he said.

The DA did not have an electioneering programme, Thebolla added, concluding that this was a result of “rejection” by the community.

“We have utmost confidence that our victory is certain. The enormity of focus of our tasks remains that of building a nonracial, nonsexist, safe and prosperous society,” he said.

The governing party has had several by-election upsets in KwaZulu-Natal. In eThekwini, the party was dealt a heavy blow when it was pipped by the IFP in a ward 99 by-election in December. 

The ANC dismissed allegations that it used municipal resources to garner votes for its Msunduzi election campaign.

Thebolla said the party was buoyed by the support it had received and that this would send a message that there were no no-go areas in Msunduzi.

“We ventured into some of the traditionally known areas for being the opposition's stamping ground. That narrative that ANC support is declining will be tested.”

In a final push on Sunday, the party deployed provincial executive member, Mbali Frazer, to woo voters in a largely demographically transformed ward. She interacted with residents who braved sweltering heat, and called on employers to allow their workers to head to the polls on Wednesday.

Thebolla said in the interim, ANC councillor Mxolisi Mkhize would assist the community. Mkhize is the deputy secretary of the region and deputy mayor of Msunduzi municipality.

TimesLIVE

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Too many opposition politicians want to be big fish in small ponds

Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
Opinion
20 hours ago

ANC’s economic game plan calls for more private sector involvement

The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Politics
1 week ago

Tshwane’s DA-led coalition has jumped from one scandal to another, ANC says

The municipality has been flagged for serious irregularities by the auditor-general
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Steenhuisen a shoo-in for re-election as DA leader
Politics
2.
ANC says victory in Msunduzi by-election in KZN ...
Politics
3.
ANC-EFF discord strengthens Phalatse’s hand in ...
Politics

Related Articles

Steenhuisen a shoo-in for re-election as DA leader

Politics

RET movement gains five new members, Carl Niehaus says

Politics

ANC wants direct reference to job creation in Reserve Bank remit

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.