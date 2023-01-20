Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA is responsible for its economic woes

The country needs radical reform to address load-shedding, unemployment and poverty

20 January 2023 - 15:41
Mamokete Lijane is quite right: SA cannot blame the global economy and the myriad other external factors for our economic crisis (“SA cannot blame global factors for its economic woes,” January 18). We are responsible for our economic woes, and only we can get ourselves out of this hole.

While we are facing a global economic crisis, SA’s relative insulation from the 2008 financial crisis shows we are not beholden to global trends. While the rest of the world was recovering from 2008, SA was rapidly declining.

Bad policies, incompetent governance, corruption, collapsing infrastructure and rule by a socialist ideology that erodes any semblance of the free market (which is only barely keeping us afloat at the moment) guarantees that SA will face more economic crises.

SA needs radical reforms to address load-shedding, unemployment and poverty. And even those are no guarantee to address the fact that the government is most likely under control by a gangster state that profits from coal theft, corruption and the decline of the country.

Policies and laws must change. We need to overhaul labour regulations to encourage employment and make it easy for businesses to hire and fire people. This will allow more people to enter the job market and lead to less reliance on welfare. Regulations must be decimated in general to make it easier to do business across the board.

The entire electricity industry must be privatised and depoliticised. It is not enough that some private producers can enter the market — anyone should be able to. This is needed to avoid corrupt appointments, like we’re seeing now.

And even more must be done to start the recovery process. Hopefully, it’s not too late.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length.

MAMOKETE LIJANE: SA cannot blame global factors for its economic woes

The country is awash with plans and ideas for remedies but most of it is ignored
2 days ago
