Steenhuisen a shoo-in for re-election as DA leader

Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party

16 January 2023 - 13:08 Hajra Omarjee

With just weeks to go before the DA closes nominations ahead of a national conference scheduled for April, DA leader John Steenhuisen is in poll position to be re-elected party leader. 

With SA's official opposition having haemorrhaged leaders to newly formed ActionSA in recent years, Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party.  ..

