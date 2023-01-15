Upward trajectory could inject more optimism into a market that’s been struggling to find good news
Stakeholders bask in the delusion that the go button should just be pressed on known, static solutions and all will be fine
The ANC stalwart played a key role in transforming a closed, racially exclusive, male-dominated institution
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
Project would be second to get federal support as US seeks to create its own supply chain of metal vital for clean energy
Claims the Bank's mandate does not consider economic growth are ‘wrong’ as it is enshrined in the constitution, CEO says
Summer and winter crop prospects are encouraging and commodity prices are holding up well
Deal was done despite Israel’s claims defence exports to Myanmar are banned
Ill-discipline pockmarked the match, with French referee Ludovic Cayre handing out many yellow and red cards
More investigation is necessary and the recommendations have not been changed
This week, SA will continue to be plagued by power blackouts. Eskom has announced stage 6 load-shedding until further notice, as a result of breakdowns at power stations.
Because of the Eskom crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his trip to Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual jamboree of world leaders, economists and investors. The discussions focus particularly on how the global community can reset priorities and reform systems as a response to emerging global threats...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip as SA battles in darkness
