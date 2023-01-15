Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip as SA battles in darkness

15 January 2023 - 19:07 Hajra Omarjee
UPDATED 15 January 2023 - 22:00

This week, SA will continue to be plagued by power blackouts. Eskom has announced stage 6 load-shedding until further notice, as a result of breakdowns at power stations.

Because of the Eskom crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his trip to Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual jamboree of world leaders, economists and investors. The discussions focus particularly on how the global community can reset priorities and reform systems as a response to emerging global threats...

