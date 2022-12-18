Zweli Mkhize supporter gets an easier shot at treasurer-general post

Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
We don’t want to divide our support, says Mzwandile Masina as he makes way for Pule Mabe
Gauteng has thrown its weight behind former ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe for the position of ANC treasurer-general.
The announcement came hours after delegates attending the party’s 55th national conference started voting for the top seven positions at Nasrec on Sunday.
“We have been engaging the leadership of provinces and Gauteng has agreed to support comrade Pule Mabe as [treasurer-general],” said Ekurhuleni regional chair Mzwandile Masina on the sidelines of the conference.
Mabe and Masina, longtime allies, were going to face off with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser, Bejani Chauke, for the same position until Masina dropped out.
National executive committee (NEC) member Gwen Ramokgopa’s name was raised from the floor for the same position. She reached the threshold and will be on the ballot.
“We had to look at the internal democratic process of the organisation to come to that decision, and then said let us pull all of our forces together because comrade Pule supports Zweli Mkhize for president; Paul Mashatile for deputy president; Phumulo Masualle for secretary-general; the first deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane; comrade Ronalda Nalumango for the second deputy secretary-general; [and] Stan Mathabatha for national chair.”
Masina said he had demobilised his campaign after the decision.
“Unfortunately at the time that we had agreed, the ballot had already been printed and people were already voting, but we have demobilised so that we don’t divide our support in the outcome of the position of treasurer-general.”
Masina said the pair were not under “any duress or instructed by the bishops, as we call them, to take this decision. It is in the best interest that we work together to achieve a broader objective.”
The ANC, he said, now needed to change and “cannot continue the same way and we have seen many of our people who are being bought. It is because they are victims of the ANC that is not creating necessary jobs.”
He added that “as a self-respecting man who will be joining the unemployment queue by January 1, I will not be taking R1,000 from another man to vote this way or that way, so the ANC needs to do things differently and that’s why we want change.”
He said when delegates and the media saw the outcome of the treasurer-general vote, it must be clear that Gauteng supported Mabe.
Masina said the decision was taken because the pair had common interests to serve South Africans. “If you look at the nominations it was logical,” he said.
Mabe said: “It is not in our interest to participate or be part of anything that might undermine the very unity that we have kept alive all these years.”
