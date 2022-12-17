Voting at ANC meeting delayed due to many substitutions of delegates

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
President’s opponents are expected to argue that he should be disqualified from running
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
One House panel will vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against Trump and will consider consider making his tax records public
Of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or Euros, all missed
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
With load-shedding and accreditation delays plaguing the start of the ANC’s national conference, voting is yet to get under way.
Late on Saturday, on day two of the meeting, it is unclear if all voting delegates have now been registered. Almost a quarter of delegates were not in the hall when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his political report on Friday night because they were still trying to get their accreditation done...
