Voting at ANC meeting delayed due to many substitutions of delegates

Almost a quarter of delegates were not in the hall when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his political report on Friday night as they were still trying to get their accreditation done

17 December 2022 - 16:57 Carien Du Plessis

With load-shedding and accreditation delays plaguing the start of the ANC’s national conference, voting is yet to get under way. 

Late on Saturday, on day two of the meeting, it is unclear if all voting delegates have now been registered. Almost a quarter of delegates were not in the hall when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his political report on Friday night because they were still trying to get their accreditation done...

