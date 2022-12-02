National

Parliament to seek Concourt extension for Electoral Amendment Bill

The extension is required so that there can be more public participation on amendments to the bill made by the NCOP

02 December 2022 - 14:40 Linda Ensor

Parliament is to urgently ask the Constitutional Court for an extension of the December 10 deadline for conclusion of the Electoral Amendment Bill to allow further public consultation on the substantial amendments made by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

This was the decision taken on Friday by parliament’s home affairs committee...

