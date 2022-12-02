Signs of a shift in the US Fed’s tone has not calmed broader economic concern
Crawford-Browne’s letter is essentially an ad hominem attack on the author of the letter he was responding to.
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December
Absa alone recorded 127 transactions per second on Black Friday
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Russia has claimed about a fifth of Ukraine’s post-Soviet territory, annexations the West and Ukraine say they will never accept.
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Prices start from R1,650,000 for the entry-level GT model and headlined by a Trofeo with 395kW on tap
Parliament is to urgently ask the Constitutional Court for an extension of the December 10 deadline for conclusion of the Electoral Amendment Bill to allow further public consultation on the substantial amendments made by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
This was the decision taken on Friday by parliament’s home affairs committee...
Parliament to seek Concourt extension for Electoral Amendment Bill
The extension is required so that there can be more public participation on amendments to the bill made by the NCOP
