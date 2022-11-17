The world’s largest gaming company received its first gaming licences in a year and a half
Hundreds of thousands of nurses and police officers will abandon their workstations for a day on Tuesday, opening a new front in unions’ struggle for higher wages and at the same time making the public sector wage bill a wildcard in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s fiscal policy promises.
The one-day strike, which would result in open-ended industrial action, is labour’s latest salvo in its battle for higher wages as the cost-of-living crisis puts items such as fuel and food out of reach of millions...
One-day strike just the start for public sector unions
Public sector workers say open-ended industrial action will continue until government gives in
