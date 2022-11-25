National

DA lawyer argues Ramaphosa acted without bias in suspending Mkhwebane

Court hears public protector’s office has identified 11 further witnesses in priority investigation into Phala Phala

25 November 2022 - 00:39 Belinda Pheto and Erin Bates

President Cyril Ramaphosa acted without bias when he suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, advocate  Steven Budlender for the DA argued in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The top court is hearing three consolidated applications emanating from the judgment by the Western Cape High Court declaring the president’s decision to suspend her invalid. ..

