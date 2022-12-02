Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
The options are getting fewer for the president, the party and the country
Most of the world’s greatest footballers came from poor backgrounds. Fending for yourself and having to elbow elements and jump hoops, help you to build natural street smarts that can be useful in later years, giving you the edge over their counterparts, says Richard Calland.
Ramaphosa lacks that famous “extra lung” that created world-conquering footballers and powerful politicians worldwide. Calland, law professor at the University of Cape Town, feels that the president is facing a “sad end to his political career”...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa lacks that ‘extra lung’ in politics
