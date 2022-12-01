Corruption Watch urges caution after Phala Phala findings

Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
The establishment of a loss & damage fund points to some progress
The NPA says the payment must be made into SA’s Criminal Assets Recovery Account within 60 days
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
New company will use the distribution networks of Sanlam and Absa to sell their investment products
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Country’s research and quantum computing capabilities are especially important to US space defences, according to US military officials
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg recalls 10 years on the global circuit and a wild ride on the UCI World Tour
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
Corruption Watch has cautioned against hasty reaction to the finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm.
Wednesday’s report by a parliamentary panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, has prompted widespread fury and outrage, including calls for his resignation.
Karam Singh, the executive director of Corruption Watch the non-profit organisation, said the findings, which could that could see Ramaphosa face impeachment, are "a preliminary step in the process; one would like to see that process play out, including the president giving his side of the story”.
“There are so many unanswered questions. We haven’t seen the evidence. I would have been surprised if the panel said there wasn’t a prima facie case to answer,” Singh added.
“There are possibly people in civil society saying he should resign. It’s premature to expect him to resign. The processes need to play out,” he said.
Ramaphosa, who denies any wrongdoing, says a Sudanese businessman, Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, arrived at the game farm on Christmas Day in 2020 and paid $580,000 (R10m) cash for 20 buffalo. The money, which was stored on the premises and not banked was later stolen during at burglary at the farm.
However, the report said it "is difficult to understand that a foreigner carrying $580,000 could randomly come on Christmas Day without making prior arrangements”.
“We would expect that Hazim would have made arrangements ... to view the animals; the farm would make arrangements for someone with knowledge of buffalo to receive Hazim and show him the animals and negotiate the price and conclude the transaction,” it added.
“Yet, [allegedly] no such arrangements were made and he was met by a lodge manager whose expertise in buffalo is not known. It is not clear to us how [lodge manager] Mr [Sylvester] Ndlovu knew what buffalo to sell and at what price,” the report said.
In a country where corruption and impunity is endemic it is worrying that a president, a person in a critical position, would be the subject of questionable business practice, Corruption Watch said.
“It remains to be seen what the consequences are. This is a case about a president who has [a] private business interest that engage[s] in transactions that are suspicious. It should raise concerns in terms of issues like money laundering, but he should be given an opportunity to defend himself,” said Singh.
“If he were to step aside within the context that he acknowledges he is potentially involved in unlawful conduct it means he’s unable to [uphold] his oath of office.”
Civil society organisation, Defend our Democracy, welcomed the report.
“This is an important step in ensuring democratic accountability for a person in high office. We welcome the institutionalising of all processes which act to strengthen SA’s constitutional democracy, including an impeachment process,” spokesperson Nonkululeko Mntambo said.
“This process is triggered by a Section 89 motion, which means that it requires an objective preliminary assessment of whether a president has committed a serious violation of the law; serious misconduct; or suffers from inability to perform the functions of office.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Corruption Watch urges caution after Phala Phala findings
Non-profit organisation says the report is a preliminary step and President Cyril Ramaphosa must be given the opportunity to present his side of events at the game farm
Corruption Watch has cautioned against hasty reaction to the finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm.
Wednesday’s report by a parliamentary panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, has prompted widespread fury and outrage, including calls for his resignation.
Karam Singh, the executive director of Corruption Watch the non-profit organisation, said the findings, which could that could see Ramaphosa face impeachment, are "a preliminary step in the process; one would like to see that process play out, including the president giving his side of the story”.
“There are so many unanswered questions. We haven’t seen the evidence. I would have been surprised if the panel said there wasn’t a prima facie case to answer,” Singh added.
“There are possibly people in civil society saying he should resign. It’s premature to expect him to resign. The processes need to play out,” he said.
Ramaphosa, who denies any wrongdoing, says a Sudanese businessman, Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, arrived at the game farm on Christmas Day in 2020 and paid $580,000 (R10m) cash for 20 buffalo. The money, which was stored on the premises and not banked was later stolen during at burglary at the farm.
However, the report said it "is difficult to understand that a foreigner carrying $580,000 could randomly come on Christmas Day without making prior arrangements”.
“We would expect that Hazim would have made arrangements ... to view the animals; the farm would make arrangements for someone with knowledge of buffalo to receive Hazim and show him the animals and negotiate the price and conclude the transaction,” it added.
“Yet, [allegedly] no such arrangements were made and he was met by a lodge manager whose expertise in buffalo is not known. It is not clear to us how [lodge manager] Mr [Sylvester] Ndlovu knew what buffalo to sell and at what price,” the report said.
In a country where corruption and impunity is endemic it is worrying that a president, a person in a critical position, would be the subject of questionable business practice, Corruption Watch said.
“It remains to be seen what the consequences are. This is a case about a president who has [a] private business interest that engage[s] in transactions that are suspicious. It should raise concerns in terms of issues like money laundering, but he should be given an opportunity to defend himself,” said Singh.
“If he were to step aside within the context that he acknowledges he is potentially involved in unlawful conduct it means he’s unable to [uphold] his oath of office.”
Civil society organisation, Defend our Democracy, welcomed the report.
“This is an important step in ensuring democratic accountability for a person in high office. We welcome the institutionalising of all processes which act to strengthen SA’s constitutional democracy, including an impeachment process,” spokesperson Nonkululeko Mntambo said.
“This process is triggered by a Section 89 motion, which means that it requires an objective preliminary assessment of whether a president has committed a serious violation of the law; serious misconduct; or suffers from inability to perform the functions of office.”
TimesLIVE
Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare
Phala Phala turmoil snuffs out Fed-fuelled market rally for SA
Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare
Phala Phala turmoil snuffs out Fed-fuelled market rally for SA
Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.