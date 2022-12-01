National

Corruption Watch urges caution after Phala Phala findings

Non-profit organisation says the report is a preliminary step and President Cyril Ramaphosa must be given the opportunity to present his side of events at the game farm

01 December 2022 - 14:46 Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Cyril Ramaphosa has categorically denied any wrongdoing in the events surrounding a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa has categorically denied any wrongdoing in the events surrounding a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Corruption Watch has cautioned against hasty reaction to the finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm.

Wednesday’s report by a parliamentary panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, has prompted widespread fury and outrage, including calls for his resignation.

Karam Singh, the executive director of Corruption Watch the non-profit organisation, said the findings, which could that could see Ramaphosa face impeachment, are "a preliminary step in the process; one would like to see that process play out, including the president giving his side of the story”.

“There are so many unanswered questions. We haven’t seen the evidence. I would have been surprised if the panel said there wasn’t a prima facie case to answer,” Singh added.

“There are possibly people in civil society saying he should resign. It’s premature to expect him to resign. The processes need to play out,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who denies any wrongdoing, says a Sudanese businessman, Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, arrived at the game farm on Christmas Day in 2020 and paid $580,000 (R10m) cash for 20 buffalo. The money, which was stored on the premises and not banked was later stolen during at burglary at the farm.

However, the report said it "is difficult to understand that a foreigner carrying $580,000 could randomly come on Christmas Day without making prior arrangements”.

“We would expect that Hazim would have made arrangements ... to view the animals; the farm would make arrangements for someone with knowledge of buffalo to receive Hazim and show him the animals and negotiate the price and conclude the transaction,” it added.

“Yet, [allegedly] no such arrangements were made and he was met by a lodge manager whose expertise in buffalo is not known. It is not clear to us how [lodge manager] Mr [Sylvester] Ndlovu knew what buffalo to sell and at what price,” the report said.

In a country where corruption and impunity is endemic it is worrying that a president, a person in a critical position, would be the subject of questionable business practice, Corruption Watch said.

“It remains to be seen what the consequences are. This is a case about a president who has [a] private business interest that engage[s] in transactions that are suspicious. It should raise concerns in terms of issues like money laundering, but he should be given an opportunity to defend himself,” said Singh.

“If he were to step aside within the context that he acknowledges he is potentially involved in unlawful conduct it means he’s unable to [uphold] his oath of office.”

Civil society organisation, Defend our Democracy, welcomed the report.

“This is an important step in ensuring democratic accountability for a person in high office. We welcome the institutionalising of all processes which act to strengthen SA’s constitutional democracy, including an impeachment process,” spokesperson Nonkululeko Mntambo said.

“This process is triggered by a Section 89 motion, which means that it requires an objective preliminary assessment of whether a president has committed a serious violation of the law; serious misconduct; or suffers from inability to perform the functions of office.”

TimesLIVE

Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare

Handover of experts’ report on Phala Phala a spanner in the works for re-election prospects
National
18 hours ago

Phala Phala turmoil snuffs out Fed-fuelled market rally for SA

Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala ...
News
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman

The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare
National
2.
‘Critically ill’ Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik ...
National
3.
Transnet fluffs its bid for private partners
National
4.
Ball now in National Assembly’s court on ...
National
5.
SSA blames André de Ruyter for delay over vetting ...
National

Related Articles

Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare

National

Phala Phala turmoil snuffs out Fed-fuelled market rally for SA

News

Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.