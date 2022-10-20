×

Politics

Municipalities should be insulated from politics, says Motlanthe

The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery

20 October 2022 - 12:39 Thando Maeko

Local government and economies should be insulated from political overreach as the conflation of the party and the state often erodes the provision of service delivery, says former president Kgalema Motlanthe.  

To fix local government, which has consistently been flagged by the auditor-general as a sphere of government lacking in basic financial and performance management, and to improve service delivery, there must be a separation of political and administrative sides within municipal councils, Motlanthe says...

