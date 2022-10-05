Analysts note that the local currency remains vulnerable to global developments, ‘and has some difficult terrain to navigate into the end of the year’
Instead of putting storage at the front of our power solution, we’ve put it at the back
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba orders that corrections to language and mistaken figures must be made by 10 October
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Oil cartel agrees to cut output by 2-million barrels a day despite strong US pressure, further squeezing supplies
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
Former Gauteng premier David Makhura relinquishing public office may be a short-lived event.
His resignation, effective from Thursday, will be followed by a special sitting of the Gauteng legislature to elect the first citizen of SA’s economic hub, which contributes more than 40% of national GDP. . ..
A new dawn for David Makhura as he leaves office as Gauteng premier
