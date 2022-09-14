KHAYA SITHOLE: The end of the runway looms

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
As uncertainty over inflation and the war continue, analysts see a recession looming
Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday and expects to reduce this to stage 2 from Thursday until the end of the week
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The company says its diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet and stable currency income positions bode well for the 2023 financial year
In the second quarter, consumers started to feel the pinch of higher food, fuel and energy prices as the war in Ukraine kept commodity prices elevated
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Funds will help support for Afghanistan’s collapsed economy while denying access to the Taliban-controlled central bank
Coach heaps praise on wicket takers and on captain Ben Stokes
The supercar-maker’s Purosangue crossover, its most utilitarian model in its 75-year history, will hit showrooms next year
In October finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to deliver the medium-term budget statement just weeks ahead of the ANC elective conference. While the two issues ought to be discrete, the entangled nature of our politics creates contentious overlaps.
As the custodian of public resources the Treasury is the state institution that has the awkward task of tempering the expectations and wishes of the governing party. However, at its elective conferences the ANC publishes a five-year wish list of resolutions that whoever emerges as the elected leader is expected to champion. Beyond the veneer of internally focused resolutions on renewal and continued relevance, the majority of the resolutions relate to the party’s role in government...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KHAYA SITHOLE: The end of the runway looms
In October finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to deliver the medium-term budget statement just weeks ahead of the ANC elective conference. While the two issues ought to be discrete, the entangled nature of our politics creates contentious overlaps.
As the custodian of public resources the Treasury is the state institution that has the awkward task of tempering the expectations and wishes of the governing party. However, at its elective conferences the ANC publishes a five-year wish list of resolutions that whoever emerges as the elected leader is expected to champion. Beyond the veneer of internally focused resolutions on renewal and continued relevance, the majority of the resolutions relate to the party’s role in government...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.