POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA calls for ‘transparent investigation’ on unrest
Opposition party says it will not be part of a ‘tick box’ exercise designed to help the ANC save face
01 August 2021 - 15:50
The DA will on Monday hold a media briefing to set out the official opposition party’s expectations for the parliamentary inquiry into the recent unrest that engulfed SA’s economic powerhouses of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.
The mayhem that saw shops, warehouses, factories, pharmacies and malls stripped bare and set alight was characterised as a failed insurrection by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
