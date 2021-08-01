Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA calls for ‘transparent investigation’ on unrest Opposition party says it will not be part of a ‘tick box’ exercise designed to help the ANC save face BL PREMIUM

The DA will on Monday hold a media briefing to set out the official opposition party’s expectations for the parliamentary inquiry into the recent unrest that engulfed SA’s economic powerhouses of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

The mayhem that saw shops, warehouses, factories, pharmacies and malls stripped bare and set alight was characterised as a failed insurrection by President Cyril Ramaphosa...