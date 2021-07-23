National IEC to postpone polls if court approves The electoral commission is seeking to implement the Moseneke report, which recommends delaying the October elections until February BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has decided postpone the October municipal polls to February 2022, subject to approval by the courts.

The municipal elections were initially scheduled for October 2021 in line with a constitutional five-year limit placed on the municipal councils. However, the electoral body "unanimously" decided to implement the findings of the Moseneke report, which recommended that the elections be postponed to February. ..