IEC to postpone polls if court approves
The electoral commission is seeking to implement the Moseneke report, which recommends delaying the October elections until February
23 July 2021 - 16:39
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has decided postpone the October municipal polls to February 2022, subject to approval by the courts.
The municipal elections were initially scheduled for October 2021 in line with a constitutional five-year limit placed on the municipal councils. However, the electoral body "unanimously" decided to implement the findings of the Moseneke report, which recommended that the elections be postponed to February. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now