I am not a ‘coup plotter’, says Zuma supporter Andile Lungisa
Lungisa, who was in jail until December for smashing a glass water jug over the head of a DA councillor in 2016, says ‘[I have] never handled a weapon in my life’
20 July 2021 - 17:26
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was summoned and interrogated by the Hawks and intelligence officers over his alleged role in the past week’s unrest, he said Tuesday.
Lungisa, a key ally of jailed former president Jacob Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, lashed out at the government for “recklessly” characterising the unrest as an attempted coup attempt. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described it as a deliberate attack on the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now