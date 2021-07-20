National I am not a ‘coup plotter’, says Zuma supporter Andile Lungisa Lungisa, who was in jail until December for smashing a glass water jug over the head of a DA councillor in 2016, says ‘[I have] never handled a weapon in my life’ BL PREMIUM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was summoned and interrogated by the Hawks and intelligence officers over his alleged role in the past week’s unrest, he said Tuesday.

Lungisa, a key ally of jailed former president Jacob Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, lashed out at the government for “recklessly” characterising the unrest as an attempted coup attempt. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described it as a deliberate attack on the country...