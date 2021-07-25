National Constitutional Court could bring finality to postponement of local polls, says IEC The electoral body seeks to postpone the municipal elections in line with the Moseneke report, but is still awaiting approval BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says approaching the Constitutional Court to grant it approval to defer the municipal elections would ensure that it avoids any potential legal action against its decision to postpone the polls.

The IEC’s deputy CEO, Masego Sheburi, says though they are still seeking legal opinion on the matter and have yet to file papers to the appropriate court in line with the recommendations of the Moseneke report, approaching the Constitutional Court would ensure finality and clarity. ..