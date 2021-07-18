National Zuma protests and looting not ‘incidental’, says Thabo Mbeki Foundation BL PREMIUM

The economic sabotage and wanton destruction of property and infrastructure witnessed in the past week cannot be accepted as incidental, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF) said at the weekend.

SA was harvesting “the bitter fruits of a counter-revolutionary insurgency that has long been germinating in the bowels of what we commonly call ‘state capture’”. ..