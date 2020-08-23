Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister to face grilling in parliament Tito Mboweni will be asked about the IMF loan and corruption related to Covid-19 procurement contracts BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his economic cluster ministers are set for a grilling by MPs when they appear before the National Assembly to answer questions this week.

On Wednesday finance minister Tito Mboweni will field questions about the IMF loan, the government’s infrastructure build programme and corruption relating to Covid-19 procurement contracts, among other things.