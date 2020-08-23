POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister to face grilling in parliament
Tito Mboweni will be asked about the IMF loan and corruption related to Covid-19 procurement contracts
23 August 2020 - 16:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his economic cluster ministers are set for a grilling by MPs when they appear before the National Assembly to answer questions this week.
On Wednesday finance minister Tito Mboweni will field questions about the IMF loan, the government’s infrastructure build programme and corruption relating to Covid-19 procurement contracts, among other things.
