The Eastern Cape ANC provincial conference began at slowly in East London on Thursday with a marathon provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting that lasted more than six hours.

The conference, which is being held at the East London International Convention Centre, is the eighth Eastern Cape provincial conference and is set to elect new leaders ahead of the national conference in December.

Thursday was set for registration but the provincial leaders convened a special meeting at the East London City Hall. The meeting was initially planned to end at midday with a media conference scheduled for 2pm. But the media ended up waiting until 6.30pm.

Addressing the media briefing‚ outgoing provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle said it was all systems go for the conference, even though there were some disputes.

"Most of those disputes that had risen‚ had been dealt with. There are 568 branches accredited to participate at the conference‚" Masualle said.

His sentiments were echoed by outgoing provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane, who said the meeting was to address and finalise some logistical issues.