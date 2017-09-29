Slow start to the ANC’s Eastern Cape conference as disputes are addressed
The Eastern Cape ANC provincial conference began at slowly in East London on Thursday with a marathon provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting that lasted more than six hours.
The conference, which is being held at the East London International Convention Centre, is the eighth Eastern Cape provincial conference and is set to elect new leaders ahead of the national conference in December.
Thursday was set for registration but the provincial leaders convened a special meeting at the East London City Hall. The meeting was initially planned to end at midday with a media conference scheduled for 2pm. But the media ended up waiting until 6.30pm.
Addressing the media briefing‚ outgoing provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle said it was all systems go for the conference, even though there were some disputes.
"Most of those disputes that had risen‚ had been dealt with. There are 568 branches accredited to participate at the conference‚" Masualle said.
His sentiments were echoed by outgoing provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane, who said the meeting was to address and finalise some logistical issues.
"The meeting was about going into detail on everything and [clarify] everything that might still be unclear‚ because we are already hearing some allegations that are unfounded‚" Mabuyane said.
However, TimesLIVE understands that the meeting stalled as a result of disputes arising from the Dr Rubusane region (formerly known as Buffalo City region) and Amathole region. Amathole region is the second-biggest region in the province after OR Tambo region.
Masualle is said to be going head to head with Mabuyane for the position of chairman. When asked about their ambitions for the position‚ the two were mum, saying that in the ANC it is democratic for anyone to be nominated for any position.
"If that [contestation between Mabuyane and Masualle] arises then that would be a democratic process‚" Masualle said.
NEC member Zizi Kodwa said the national office was satisfied with the progress of the conference and the processes leading up to it.
"Our view is that this is not an elective conference, that is why in the ANC constitution you do not have something called an elective conference but a provincial conference. The conference is not just about elections but elections are just one item in the entire programme‚" Kodwa said.
