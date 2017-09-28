Warring ANC factions in KZN says they are ready to talk

The ANC’s warring factions in KwaZulu-Natal say they are ready to talk unity to avoid a prolonged stalemate in the province.

The party leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has been in a state of unease after a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court nullified the 2015 provincial elective conference and the provincial executive committee (PEC) led by ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala.

Early this week, former KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu, also a provincial co-ordinator for the Cyril Ramaphosa campaign, told journalists that they had formed a task team to negotiate with their counterparts in the "unlawful" PEC.

"We want to talk to comrades as comrades. We want to talk unity in the true sense of the word," he said.

Spokesperson for the pro-Ramaphosa group, Sthembiso Mshengu, told Business Day on Wednesday that the task team, headed by Mabuyakhulu, had phoned members of the PEC seeking a meeting to "find each other as comrades".

"It is our own initiative, besides effort done by the NEC and we are not playing to the gallery but we want to engage the comrades from the other side. We cannot afford to be in permanent disagreement when we, as the ANC, were able to negotiate with our enemies to bring about transition from apartheid to democracy."

Said Mshengu: "We have a responsibility towards the province of KwaZulu-Natal to a peaceful and prosperous future. We therefore called the other side [on Wednesday] and we were promised a response by end of business [on that day]."

Mdumiseni Ntuli, spokesperson for the PEC, said he was unaware of any overtures by the rival group. He said the PEC would be open to discussion to "bring unity to the ANC in the province".

"Our doors have always been open. Even in the past we have tried to engage with these comrades who took us to court but some of them have been avoiding us. We have tried, for example, to engage with Senzo Mchunu but he has been running away from us. We even tried to involve [former KwaZulu-Natal premiers, Sbu] Ndebele and [Zweli] Mkhize but these efforts failed. Perhaps now [Mchunu] is ready to talk, after the court case," Ntuli said.

He added that the PEC had avoided making contact with its rivals because "we did not want to contaminate the court processes and we wanted the court process to take its course before deciding on the next action".

ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) met on Friday to deal with the impact of the High Court ruling. It was reported that the majority members of the NEC favoured the disbandment of the PEC. Ntuli was adamant that the PEC members strongly support appealing the judgment.

"We believe it is the right way to go on the basis of the judgment. The judgment did not find fraud in the voting patterns or the outcome of the conference," he said. "It only found that the conference was held earlier and the required number of branches did not correctly call for it. Simply accepting [this judgment] would set a wrong precedent for the ANC."