Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will appeal against a Pietermaritzburg High Court decision to nullify its 2015 elective conference‚ and the leaders elected there.

Earlier this month the court ruled that the conference was null and void, after a group of so-called rebels from 43 ANC branches across the province took legal action against the mother body‚ citing various irregularities.

The conference elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala‚ other members in the party’s top five in the province, along with a provincial executive committee of 30 members.

The party was given until this week to appeal‚ and the ANC national executive committee said on Friday that it would consult with legal experts on whether or not to appeal.

Sthembiso Mshengu‚ one of the applicants in the case‚ said on Thursday that a notice to appeal had been lodged in the Pietermaritzburg High Court at 3.45pm on Wednesday.

He said his grouping would "definitely" oppose this application — and would provide more details at a press conference later.

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said he was not yet prepared to comment.

"We’ll communicate officially the outcome of the consultation with the senior council‚" he said‚ without indicating when the comment might be made.

Attempts to contact ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli and provincial secretary Super Zuma were unsuccessful.