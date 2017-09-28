Politics

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will appeal against ruling on elective conference

28 September 2017 - 16:35 Matthew Savides
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will appeal against a Pietermaritzburg High Court decision to nullify its 2015 elective conference‚ and the leaders elected there.

Earlier this month the court ruled that the conference was null and void, after a group of so-called rebels from 43 ANC branches across the province took legal action against the mother body‚ citing various irregularities.

The conference elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala‚ other members in the party’s top five in the province, along with a provincial executive committee of 30 members.

The party was given until this week to appeal‚ and the ANC national executive committee said on Friday that it would consult with legal experts on whether or not to appeal.

Sthembiso Mshengu‚ one of the applicants in the case‚ said on Thursday that a notice to appeal had been lodged in the Pietermaritzburg High Court at 3.45pm on Wednesday.

He said his grouping would "definitely" oppose this application — and would provide more details at a press conference later.

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said he was not yet prepared to comment.

"We’ll communicate officially the outcome of the consultation with the senior council‚" he said‚ without indicating when the comment might be made.

Attempts to contact ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli and provincial secretary Super Zuma were unsuccessful.

Warring ANC factions in KZN says they are ready to talk

The province’s leaders have been in an uneasy stalemate since the court nullified its 2015 PEC result, but now want to meet ‘comrade to ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Sihle Zikalala confident of win second time around

The disputed KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader also slams Gwede Mantashe over ‘chaos’ tweet
Politics
2 days ago

ANC yet to decide if it will appeal court ruling on KZN PEC

Gwede Mantashe says party first needs to consult with senior counsel
Politics
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma's succession plan: enigma of a pact by two ...
Politics
2.
Is the ANC preparing to choose a 'compromise ...
Politics
3.
SACP calls for support at polls
Politics
4.
REVEALED — Dlamini-Zuma's list for ANC leadership
Politics
5.
Gayton McKenzie’s PA withdraws from Mandela Bay ...
Politics

Related Articles

Sihle Zikalala confident of win second time around
Politics

Warring ANC factions in KZN says they are ready to talk
Politics

ANC yet to decide if it will appeal court ruling on KZN PEC
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.