Jacob Zuma's speech to the ANC — Now with little yellow Post-its

Comrades will recall the ANC decision for the country to withdraw from the International Criminal Court and subsequent government action to effect this decision.

The government has begun to rectify the procedural challenges that have arisen.

We have also taken note of the latest reluctance of other member states to withdraw en bloc.

The current Government position is that the decision to withdraw was a principle matter and the principle still stands.

As already indicated the ANC is part of the global anti-imperialist movement.

We are historically connected with the countries of the South and therefore South-South cooperation such as BRICS is primary for our movement.

At the same time we are historically connected with the countries of the north with whom we have strong economic ties.

Comrades we also need to reflect on other developments in the global environment such as the resurgence of neo-conservatism.

This manifests itself in the victory of centre-right parties in elections in some of the advanced societies.

Other manifestations include the unilateralism on trade and diplomatic issues, and a retreat to protectionist trade policies.

We must reflect on all these positions in the next few days as we discuss our international relations policy.

Comrades,

As we begin this very important dialogue on organizational renewal, let us be reminded of the words of Isithwalandwe Walter Sisulu who said:

"It is a law of life that problems arise when conditions are there for their solution.”

The ANC is one hundred and five years old because it has always been able to rise to the occasion to deal decisively with problems that threatened its very existence.

When we say the ANC can self-correct we mean that when the challenges are daunting, its cadres are able to go back to what brought them together in the first place.

Let us find what brought us together, and find solutions to the challenges facing the movement and our country.

Let us not be defeatist in our discussions. Solutions can be found, and must be found to the challenges facing our movement.

The ANC must and will emerge from this policy conference stronger.

Concluding his political report to the 1991 National Conference, President Oliver Tambo made the following remarks: