Seven things Jacob Zuma said at Nasrec

President Jacob Zuma opened the ANC’s policy conference at Nasrec on Friday, delivering a speech that sought the middle ground in some of the more controversial areas of recent policy debate, but was less shy about tackling opposition parties and his detractors within his own party.

Here are some of the key areas he touched on:

• Economy: Zuma emphasised the need for growth, and warned that even the low target of 1.3% growth was in danger. But he said one of the reasons for SA’s economic doldrums was ANC leaders and members who spoke negatively about the party in public.

• State capture: the debate about the capture of the state required a thorough analysis of the South African economy in order to be understood it the correct context, Zuma said. Access to state power and resources by some in the party had led to perceptions and allegations that the ANC was corrupt.

• Detractors: Zuma took a swipe at those calling for him to step down, saying they had no powers to make such a call. He also said the stalwarts who had spoken out against him were not "as strong as they think".