SA in danger of missing its low growth target, Zuma warns

He said these had cost the ANC many good members and had caused splits in the party.

Zuma also referred to the loss the ANC suffered during last year's local government elections, where the party's electoral support declined and it lost control of three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.

"Our discussions here will reflect on these elections for lessons to be drawn and solutions to be found."

However, he said on the positive side the ANC had managed to win back control of Mogale City on the Gauteng west rand earlier this week from the DA.

The ANC faces a difficult task ahead of the 2019 general elections as the governing party could lose control of the Gauteng, the country’s economic hub.

Courts

Zuma said it should concern the ANC that the courts kept having to direct the government to implement its own policies better.

He bemoaned opposition parties' the use of the courts when they did not like a decision taken by the majority (the ANC) in Parliament.

"Why in a democracy must we spend money to go to court for everything ... is that the democracy we want?," he said, digressing from his prepared speech.

"When the opposition is defeated they say, OK we are going to court. A debate in Parliament these days ends up in court."

Zuma said this was counter to democracy.

He also accused opposition parties of using money to fight democratic matters in court.

The ANC has recently accused the judiciary of overreaching.

"We should improve our capacity to implement our programmes without the courts having to direct us to do so," Zuma said.

Turning to Parliament, he said it had become "politics of spectacle and grandstanding, drama and manipulation".

Zuma said the ANC had to ask itself whether it had honed the skills to manage this and the growing attempts to draw a wedge between the executive and the ANC parliamentary caucus.

The UDM turned to the Constitutional Court in a bid to have the vote on the motion of no confidence in Zuma held by secret ballot.

Opposition parties were of the view that if ANC MPs were able to vote with their conscience, facilitated by a secret ballot, they would remove Zuma.

The ANC caucus, however, says this will not happen.

The Constitutional Court last week ruled that the decision to hold a secret ballot sat with National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, who is also the ANC national chairwoman.

Zuma said the government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) was a matter of principle and it stood by the decision. However, it had begun rectifying the "procedural challenges" that had arisen.

He was referring to a High Court order that the government withdraw that decision because it had not followed proper procedure.

"We have also taken note of the latest reluctance of other member states to withdraw en bloc," Zuma said.

"The current government position is that the decision to withdraw was a principled matter and the principle still stands."

State capture

The debate about the capture of the state requires a thorough analysis of the South African economy in order to be understood it the correct context, Zuma said.

Access to state power and resources by some in the party had led to perceptions and allegations that the ANC was corrupt.

Zuma is implicated in allegations of state capture, with deep links established between his family and the politically exposed Gupta family which has, according to some quarters unduly benefited from state business.​

Zuma agreed with the scathing findings of a research report commissioned prior to the local government elections in 2016 in which the ANC suffered its greatest decline to date.

Zuma conceded the report had “proved to be correct”. But although it had found that perceptions in society were that “we are soft on corruption, concerned about self-service and that the ANC is arrogant”, Zuma said his party still needed to get to the bottom of the state capture problem.

He even welcomed the commission of inquiry that he is to set up as the country's president.

Not only that, but that his party still needed to diagnose the loss of major metropolitan cities as well as what had gone wrong in the party, he said.

“It is critical for us to discuss the impact on the organisation of the ANC being in government and our cadres having access to state power and resources.

"The access to state power and resources has led to perceptions and allegations that the ANC is a corrupt organisation given allegations of wrongdoing with regards to state tenets.”

State-owned enterprises

State-owned enterprises are a strategic instrument of a developmental state, Zuma said, and needed to be pushed to a level where they could achieve their mission.

This meant improving their performance and governance.

"The improvement of governance at these SOEs is of utmost importance," he said.

"Challenges in SOEs such as the SABC, SAA and Eskom have been a subject of public debates, and finding solutions is critical for the ANC."

Eskom, Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Denel and the Airports Company SA are at the centre of the state capture allegations, with mounting evidence that executives running these companies were put there by the Gupta family and are working with it to loot state resources.

Zuma, speaking about programmes that would advance economic transformation, said the mining licence regime and charter must be used to facilitate broad-based black economic empowerment (BBEEE), local procurement, the development of black industrialists and small businesses.

A new Mining Charter was released earlier thus month with the Chamber of Mines accusing Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane of failing to consult on it. The chamber is challenging the charter in court.

Zuma said building partnerships with business was also important for the country to achieve much-needed growth.

"Government will need to proactively engage all sectors of business to encourage their participation in industrial expansion, economic growth and job creation," he said.

Other key programmes forming part of the "radical socioeconomic transformation" programme included the National Health Insurance and the Comprehensive Social Security.

Land

It was possible “to find radical solutions to land hunger, working within the ambit of the law and the Constitution”, Zuma said on.

He once again refrained from saying the Constitution should be changed to allow for land expropriation without compensation, a call he had supported earlier this year, after he said parties should work together to change the property clause in the Constitution.

The debate on land during the ANC policy conference is set to be a volatile discussion, with different provinces within the party on opposing sides on the question of whether to expropriate land with or without compensation.

The Free State and KwaZulu-Natal have openly stated they have resolved to support land expropriation without compensation, while Gauteng has said the problem with land ownership in SA lies in implementation of existing laws, and the solution is not to change legislation.

Zuma said on Friday that the conference would discuss a number of interventions needed to advance radical socioeconomic transformation.

Some of the measures must include accelerated land redistribution, land reform, and support for agriculture and agro-processing on a large scale.

He said land remained one of the most contentious and emotive issues SA.

“The pace of land restoration and redistribution remains a sore point for millions of our people, who were shunted to a small portion often of the lowest quality of land, and even denied the right to purchase land in areas that were reserved for a minority of citizens,” Zuma said.

“We believe it is possible to find radical solutions to land hunger, working within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.”

He said ways of sustaining commercial agriculture must be discussed, as well as how to to increase agricultural contribution to the gross domestic product.

Section 25 in the Constitution, the property clause, states that land may be expropriated only for public interest or subject to compensation.

Quiet arrival

Zuma's arrival at Nasrec on Friday happened with little fanfare.

At previous conferences, delegates have been informed that the president was arriving, giving them a chance to sing and ululate.

He was also usually accompanied by the top six or at least the deputy president, but this time he made an unassuming entrance.

A small group of delegates chanted his name as he arrived on the stage and started greeting members of the national executive committee who had already arrived.

Zuma was greeted warmly by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who held both his and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hands as they turned towards the cameras after Ramaphosa joined them.

Before the president arrived, delegates from the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and Gauteng sang about Oliver Tambo and made the rolling sign of change with their hands.

Next to them delegates from the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Limpopo sang that they had elected the president, put him in Luthuli House and that he must lead them.

Media freedom

Zuma praised the country’s media freedom, saying his party advocated the promotion of journalists’ rights.

This is just hours after members of the Gupta-linked Black First Land First (BLF) formation staged a provocation outside the home of editor-at-large of Tiso Blackstar, Peter Bruce.

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was also assaulted by the group, which had illegally gathered at the Parkview home on Friday.

Zuma said in his opening speech that freedom of the press was “enshrined in the Constitution”.

He made no mention of recent events such as the death of senior SABC producer Suna Venter, who was a target of attacks for in the months prior to her death for being part of the SABC Eight, a group of journalists which fought for fairness at the public broadcaster.

“Our democracy is also characterised by freedom of the media, which is enshrined in the Constitution, the ANC promotes the rights of journalists to work freely and without hindrance in our country. We also promote media independence from various interests, professionalism as well as balanced reporting at all times,” said Zuma.