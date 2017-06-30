News

A little Rupert wine with that radical transformation, sir?

ANC leaders and supporters were derided for feasting on wine bearing the name of the much-maligned Rupert family at a gala dinner on Thursday night

30 June 2017 - 12:25
Picture: ANTHONIJ RUPERT WYNE Anthonij Rupert Wyne
bitter aftertaste? - Picture: ANTHONIJ RUPERT WYNE Anthonij Rupert Wyne

ANC leaders and supporters were derided for feasting on wine bearing the name of the much-maligned Rupert family at a gala dinner on Thursday night.

The fancy dinner‚ which included smoked salmon roulade at tables costing a rumoured R25 000‚ was the prelude to the national policy conference‚ kicking off on Friday.

The conference is set to feature the hotly debated radical economic transformation as well as ways to overthrow white monopoly capital‚ a derisive term often thrown the way of the super wealthy Rupert dynasty.

However‚ the use of Anthonij Rupert wines on the tables did not escape the notice of journalists.

 

-TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rent-a-crowd protesters target Peter Bruce at ...
News
2.
RAY HARTLEY: We must condemn these attacks on a ...
News
3.
A Trillian deceits: Inside the Gupta clearing ...
News
4.
Gauteng Premier's building on fire in Joburg
News
5.
ANC condemns protest against Peter Bruce 'in the ...
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.