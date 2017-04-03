POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA’s march to Luthuli House may have unintended results

The DA and the EFF have also asked that a motion of no confidence be tabled in Parliament, while the EFF has approached the Constitutional Court, requesting it to pronounce on what should be done about the legislature’s failure to hold Zuma to account.

Civil society groups have indicated their intention to embark on rolling mass action and campaigns, calling for the president to step down.

Cosatu will on Monday hold a central executive committee meeting at which the labour federation’s leaders will discuss the reshuffle.

Cosatu has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma as party leader.

Cosatu is expected also to condemn the reshuffle, much like the South African Communist Party, which has called on Zuma to step down.

Save SA is to hold a "Black Monday" demonstration in Church Square, Pretoria.

Its planned action will be supported by Section 27, Corruption Watch and Students for Law and Social Justice.

The campaign encourages South Africans disaffected by the reshuffle and other recent events to wear black on Monday as a form of protest. Organisers have also issued an online petition in solidarity with the campaign. The SA First Forum will hold a strategic meeting on Monday to plan programmes for the coming weeks and months. Included in its proposals is a one-day strike, marches and sit-ins at various locations around the country.