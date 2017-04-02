If President Jacob Zuma does not jump‚ he will be pushed‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane warned on Saturday — adding that one man could not hold 56-million South Africans hostage.

Maimane said the groundswell of unity among South Africans‚ from the clergy to NGOs; from the opposition to senior members within the ANC‚ following what he referred to as Zuma’s hostile takeover of the Treasury and "selling off the country to a cabal of looters and liars" left the president two options: jump or be pushed.

"Zuma’s self-interested decision to fire capable and trusted Treasury leadership and replace them with servants of corruption has sparked the country into action.

"Already a petition on noconfidence.co.za has received close to 300‚000 signatures‚ and counting‚ all calling for Zuma to be removed; a wave of protests swept across the country’s major capitals of Cape Town and Tshwane; both the Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada Foundations have spoken out strongly against the ‘the forces of evil‚ and the rogues‚ and the thieves who want to steal our country from us’‚" Maimane stated.

Ultimately‚ it was the National Assembly that had the duty and Constitutional authority to remove the President when he did not act in the interests of the country‚ the people and the economy‚ he added.

"The National Assembly hired Zuma‚ it’s now time that it fired him."

Maimane reiterated the DA’s call for the Speaker of the National Assembly to reconvene the National Assembly for a special sitting to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

"This is not a DA Motion of No Confidence‚ it is the people’s Motion of No Confidence‚" he said.

He added that it was in the interests of the country and its future that all political parties support the removal of Zuma.

Maimane urged South Africans to put pressure on their MPs‚ especially those in the ANC‚ to support "this move to take back the country from Zuma and the self-serving and criminal elements he has chosen to surround himself with".

He also urged people to join the DA on Friday when "we take this message to the ANC’s doorstep".

TMG Digital