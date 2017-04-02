Politics

Zille to be decolonised by DA disciplinary action

'The charge against Ms Zille is that she has allegedly violated the party's federal constitution by acting in a manner which has brought the party into disrepute'

02 April 2017 - 17:04 PM Aphiwe Deklerk
Helen Zille. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Helen Zille. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will face disciplinary action after her party decided to charge her over her colonialism tweets.

This follows an investigation into her tweets by the party's federal legal commission.

The disciplinary action will also look at statements Zille made following the tweets.

This may include a speech she made at the Western Cape Provincial legislature where she said her tweets were a statement of fact.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a media briefing in Cape Town that it was not an easy decision to take for his party.

"The charge against Ms Zille is that she has allegedly violated the party's federal constitution by acting in a manner which has brought the party into disrepute‚ " said Maimane.

He said the hearing will also establish if Zille contravened three other sections of the DA's constitution.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Floyd Shivambu stands by comments saying Jacob ...
Politics
2.
TONY LEON: The doctor who won't heal South Africa
Politics
3.
Time for radical economic change is now, ...
Politics
4.
Pressure on Zuma mounts on eve of second national ...
Politics
5.
JONATHAN JANSEN: The official contempt for poor, ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.