Cabinet reshuffle: It’s open revolt

President Jacob Zuma is becoming increasingly isolated as his deputy, senior ANC figures, and alliance partners lead an open rebellion against his latest cabinet reshuffle, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday.

Nationwide mass protests, some organised by political formations allied to the ANC, are being planned to pressure Zuma to step down.

Opposition parties the DA and the EFF are banking on a fractured ANC caucus in parliament as they push for a no confidence motion that threatens to prematurely end Zuma's presidency.

This led to a government memorial service in honour of the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada being cancelled at short notice amid claims that Zuma had called it off out of fear that it was to be used by Ramaphosa, who was scheduled to be the main speaker, to further attack him.

Zuma's office on Saturday denied he was responsible, and Ramaphosa's spokesman, Ronnie Mamoepa, admitted that the deputy president had actually asked that it be postponed "under the current political climate".

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.