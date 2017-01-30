ANC says De Lille quit as DA Western Cape leader because of a white clique
According to the ANC, Western Cape premier Helen Zille and her helpers pushed Patricia de Lille out as DA provincial leader as she was black and a woman
The ANC in the Western Cape claims Patricia de Lille’s resignation as provincial DA leader shows the hold a white clique around premier Helen Zille has on true power in that party.
In a statement on Monday‚ acting ANC Western Cape chairman Khaya Magaxa said that despite De Lille taking the DA to a new record in capturing two-thirds of the Cape Town vote in 2016‚ Zille and her acolytes pushed her out as she was black and a woman as they did with former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Magaxa said De Lille was a good mayor, but a group centred on Zille was committed to not letting true control of the DA slip from white hands‚ especially not in its Western Cape base.
De Lille resigned as provincial leader with effect from Wednesday, but will stay on as Cape Town mayor.
Western Cape DA deputy leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will act as provincial leader until the next meeting of the DA’s Western Cape provincial council‚ a large body of public representatives, which will elect a new provincial leader. The next provincial council is due at the end of next month.
De Lille said in her resignation letter that she wanted to focus on her role as mayor. implementing a transformation plan to "modernise and reform the government to improve service delivery".
TMG Digital/Parliamentary Team
Please login or register to comment.