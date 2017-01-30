ANC says De Lille quit as DA Western Cape leader because of a white clique

Magaxa said De Lille was a good mayor, but a group centred on Zille was committed to not letting true control of the DA slip from white hands‚ especially not in its Western Cape base.

De Lille resigned as provincial leader with effect from Wednesday, but will stay on as Cape Town mayor.

Western Cape DA deputy leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will act as provincial leader until the next meeting of the DA’s Western Cape provincial council‚ a large body of public representatives, which will elect a new provincial leader. The next provincial council is due at the end of next month.

De Lille said in her resignation letter that she wanted to focus on her role as mayor. implementing a transformation plan to "modernise and reform the government to improve service delivery".

