Patricia de Lille's resignation letter — read it in full

Taking Cape Town to the next level of government is an exciting prospect but one that will take of my time. As we position the party to be the next national government, I believe that those of us in government in other spheres have a duty to build the party's experience in and capacity for public management in preparation for effective custodianship of the state. I believe we are well on our way to get this experience, thanks to the excellent work of my colleagues in the Provincial Government under Premier Helen Zille, my fellow mayors, and the outstanding team in Cape Town.

I believe that I have achieved the goals I set out to as the PL. I have been privileged to lead a dynamic and energetic team in the Provincial Executive and have full faith in their abilities. I must also thank the staff establishment for their continued excellence under the CEO of the party, Paul Boughey, and the Provincial Director, Han-Marie Marshall Van Zyl. The partnership between public representatives, party staffers, activists, and volunteers is the secret of the DA's success.

I think that the province is ready for fresh ideas and fresh leadership from a new generation that will challenge us and take us to new places in order to increase our support as the party enters the next phase of its evolution.

I hereby tender my resignation to you as the party leader, effective from the 1st of February, 2017. I will notify the relevant party structures in accordance with party rules. I will not stand for election asthe provincial leader at the next Congress either.

I will be ready and willing to support the new leadership in any way that I can. I will also continue to support you as the leader of the party. It is my sincere belief that you can lead this country and help it reach its potential. I will give you my fullest support in making that ambition a reality.

I would like to thank you for the support you have given me in my political duties and look forward to your continued support in my capacity as a government leader.

I will make this resignation public this Sunday, the 29 of January, 2017, and will use that opportunity to thank all DA public representatives, DA staffers, activists, volunteers and most

importantly, DA supporters and voters for their support.

Yours sincerely,

(signed)

Patricia De Lille