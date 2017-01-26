Helen Zille: The battle continues

True to form, and with a sense of traps laid and a breaking national semi-crisis, her book is full-blooded, no-nonsense and gladiatorial. Politicos seeking tales of enmity, intrigue, rivalry, and duplicity will not be disappointed. But she also reveals a mellow, humorous side, through a captivating family history and charming or poignant personal stories.

Ironically, her mother pleaded with her not to enter the dragon: “You are too sensitive to be in politics.” But Zille knew her own strength, and a career of fierce political contests are but minor scraps compared to her personal battle against life-threatening anorexia and her dangerous immersion within the anti-apartheid struggle.