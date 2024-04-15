Yet in her whole article of some 1,200 words she studiously managed to avoid the “D” word. I am not so shy, and having had the good sense to move to a DA-controlled town in a DA-controlled province, I can confidently state that anybody considering putting their mark next to any other party or person needs to have their frontal lobes examined.
LETTER: Voting DA makes sense
Ann Bernstein is always good value, and her piece on Friday was succinct and to the point (“Poor governance, not bad luck, is behind SA’s jobs catastrophe”, April 12).
Yet in her whole article of some 1,200 words she studiously managed to avoid the “D” word. I am not so shy, and having had the good sense to move to a DA-controlled town in a DA-controlled province, I can confidently state that anybody considering putting their mark next to any other party or person needs to have their frontal lobes examined.
Rod Pringle
Overstrand
