BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: The problem with the binary doomsday scenario
ANC will remain the most popular party, which means any coalition will still have to find a way to work with it
15 April 2024 - 05:00
Watching leader of the opposition and multiparty charter (MPC) leader John Steenhuisen at the recent BizNews conference it became clear that the pre-election spin cycle is kicking into overdrive.
Steenhuisen painted a binary outcome. One, the MPC succeeds against all odds and the era of the socialists in SA ends, ushering in a wave of investment from London and elsewhere as legislation is enacted paving the way for the private sector to invest with high conviction...
