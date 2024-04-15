Companies / Transport & Tourism

Lufthansa offers concessions to gain EU nod on ITA takeover

15 April 2024 - 16:05
by Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lufthansa jets parked at an airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Lufthansa jets parked at an airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Brussels — German airline Lufthansa has offered concessions aimed at securing EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of a minority stake in Italian carrier ITA Airways, an update on the European Commission website shows.

The EU executive did not provide details of the remedies, in line with its policy, and is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before clearing the deal or making further demands.

Lufthansa’s remedies could include ceding airport slots, traffic rights and planes to a rival, similar to those in a Korean airline deal approved by the commission, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The EU antitrust watchdog has said the deal threatened competition on short-haul routes between Italy and central European countries, as well as on long-haul routes between Italy and the US, Canada and Japan. It would also strengthen ITA’s dominant position at Milan’s main airport.

Lufthansa’s plan to buy a 41% stake in state-owned ITA for €325m and British Airways owner IAG's bid to buy out Spain’s Air Europa are part of sector consolidation as European carriers seek to compete better against US and Gulf rivals.

Lufthansa is expected to attend a closed-door hearing in front of commission officials and national competition officials on Friday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The commission is due to decide on the deal by June 6.

Reuters

Boeing pays Alaska Air $160m in compensation after MAX 9 grounding

Payment is equivalent to lost first-quarter profits
Companies
1 week ago

Kenya Airways makes first operating profit since 2017

The airline is well on its way to recovery, CEO Allan Kilavuka says after 2018 insolvency due to expansion drive
Companies
2 weeks ago

EU wants stronger antitrust remedies from Lufthansa

German airline’s bid for 41% stake in ITA highlights the aviation industry’s attempts to consolidate
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel hails R15,000 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Barloworld’s share price soars after it issues a ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Kumba puts quality before quantity with Transnet ...
Companies / Mining
4.
AI to play key role in Old Mutual’s bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tiger shakes up offerings for cash-strapped ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Airlines struggle with lack of planes as summer travel approaches

World

Failed SAA deal: Papers show how Takatso was chosen as top bidder

National

EDITORIAL: SAA’s turbulent journey to nowhere

Opinion / Editorials

Cathay posts highest annual profit since 2010

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.