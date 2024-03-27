Lewis recites the problems with the “how” in the current system (check), proposes better ways of doing it (check), and scorns existing “opposition party” (read DA) efforts to stop cadre deployment (why?).
The foundational sin is that these appointments are made in dreary rooms at Luthuli House by people calling one another comrade. It seems pretty obvious that for all the sunny positivity Lewis feels would be more beneficial, one has to end the embedded practice at its root, which is not just a lousy process but something ideologically and tightly believed.
The Zondo state capture commission’s conclusions and observations in this matter were not confusing. What broadly supporting the governing party’s views and objectives has to do with anything is, I suggest, the real red herring.
What we need from someone appointed to a state-owned enterprise board or chapter 9 institution, for example, is their full commitment to the purpose and healthy state of that institution, and the capability to do so. Nothing more. Their political views are irrelevant.
When we bring other criteria into the mix, such as this ridiculous idea of broadly supporting the governing party’s mandate, we get the likes of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, an appointment Lewis loudly supported at the time.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Politics should be irrelevant
Cadre deployment is not just a lousy process but also something ideologically and tightly believed
It is not clear how opposing cadre deployment is a “red herring” in the mind of David Lewis, though he helpfully offers what opposition parties should rather do (“Cadre deployment debate generates more heat than light,” March 27).
Lewis recites the problems with the “how” in the current system (check), proposes better ways of doing it (check), and scorns existing “opposition party” (read DA) efforts to stop cadre deployment (why?).
The foundational sin is that these appointments are made in dreary rooms at Luthuli House by people calling one another comrade. It seems pretty obvious that for all the sunny positivity Lewis feels would be more beneficial, one has to end the embedded practice at its root, which is not just a lousy process but something ideologically and tightly believed.
The Zondo state capture commission’s conclusions and observations in this matter were not confusing. What broadly supporting the governing party’s views and objectives has to do with anything is, I suggest, the real red herring.
What we need from someone appointed to a state-owned enterprise board or chapter 9 institution, for example, is their full commitment to the purpose and healthy state of that institution, and the capability to do so. Nothing more. Their political views are irrelevant.
When we bring other criteria into the mix, such as this ridiculous idea of broadly supporting the governing party’s mandate, we get the likes of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, an appointment Lewis loudly supported at the time.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Unholy list system
DAVID LEWIS: Cadre deployment debate generating more heat than light
TOM EATON: Wanted by a future Uncle Sam: ardent believers in Trump and Jesus
LETTER: Cosatu’s blind spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANC concedes cadre deployment weak and subject to abuse
CARTOON: ANC’s cadre enabler
Multiparty charter unveils law and order manifesto
WATCH: Focus on the upside to the cadre deployment struggle
Now DA guns for ANC cadre deployment in provinces and regions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.