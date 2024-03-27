Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Politics should be irrelevant

Cadre deployment is not just a lousy process but also something ideologically and tightly believed

27 March 2024 - 16:34
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg . Picture: VELI NHLAPO
It is not clear how opposing cadre deployment is a “red herring” in the mind of David Lewis, though he helpfully offers what opposition parties should rather do (“Cadre deployment debate generates more heat than light,” March 27).

Lewis recites the problems with the “how” in the current system (check), proposes better ways of doing it (check), and scorns existing “opposition party” (read DA) efforts to stop cadre deployment (why?).

The foundational sin is that these appointments are made in dreary rooms at Luthuli House by people calling one another comrade. It seems pretty obvious that for all the sunny positivity Lewis feels would be more beneficial, one has to end the embedded practice at its root, which is not just a lousy process but something ideologically and tightly believed.

The Zondo state capture commission’s conclusions and observations in this matter were not confusing. What broadly supporting the governing party’s views and objectives has to do with anything is, I suggest, the real red herring.

What we need from someone appointed to a state-owned enterprise board or chapter 9 institution, for example, is their full commitment to the purpose and healthy state of that institution, and the capability to do so. Nothing more. Their political views are irrelevant.

When we bring other criteria into the mix, such as this ridiculous idea of broadly supporting the governing party’s mandate, we get the likes of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, an appointment Lewis loudly supported at the time.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Unholy list system

Electoral system allows ideology, incompetence and greed to rule
Opinion
4 hours ago

DAVID LEWIS: Cadre deployment debate generating more heat than light

Opposition parties and other interest groups should rather have focused on advocating for effective appointment mechanisms
Opinion
13 hours ago

TOM EATON: Wanted by a future Uncle Sam: ardent believers in Trump and Jesus

Evangelical right plans to replace Washington’s professional civil service should former president win in November
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Cosatu’s blind spot

Organised labour never takes the ANC to task for its wasteful, damaging demographic obsessions
Opinion
1 week ago
