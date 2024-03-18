In opposing the DA bill to anchor public sector wages to SA’s debt level, Cosatu acting national spokesperson Matthew Parks said the causes of our fiscal crisis were not public sector wages (“Cosatu rejects ‘anti-worker’ DA bill”, March 13). Instead it was “corruption, wasteful expenditure, mismanaged state-owned enterprises, tax evasion and a stagnant economy”.
How right he is. But how does Cosatu then square this charge sheet with its membership of the tripartite alliance? It is the very ANC race-based demographic policy, manifesting in cadre deployment and cadre contracts, that has facilitated these pathologies.
One never sees organised labour taking the governing party to task for its wasteful and damaging demographic obsessions. A severe case of cognitive dissonance?
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cosatu’s blind spot
Organised labour never takes the ANC to task for its wasteful, damaging demographic obsessions
In opposing the DA bill to anchor public sector wages to SA’s debt level, Cosatu acting national spokesperson Matthew Parks said the causes of our fiscal crisis were not public sector wages (“Cosatu rejects ‘anti-worker’ DA bill”, March 13). Instead it was “corruption, wasteful expenditure, mismanaged state-owned enterprises, tax evasion and a stagnant economy”.
How right he is. But how does Cosatu then square this charge sheet with its membership of the tripartite alliance? It is the very ANC race-based demographic policy, manifesting in cadre deployment and cadre contracts, that has facilitated these pathologies.
One never sees organised labour taking the governing party to task for its wasteful and damaging demographic obsessions. A severe case of cognitive dissonance?
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dipping into SA’s foreign currency reserves requires parliamentary input and ...
CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: The sad assassination of an iconic airline
JUSTICE MALALA: Cosatu — the election’s forgotten factory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.