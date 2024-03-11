CARTOON: ANC’s cadre enabler

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Eddie Webster was the ultimate socially engaged academic who played a key role in the labour movement
Power utility unaware of urgent maintenance work needed for Medupi and Matimba water treatment plants
Decision to include those implicated in state capture expected to test unity of the party
The transaction with US-based Rigel will lead to a Nasdaq listing, CEO Richard Floyd says
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says results suggest a similar performance is on the cards for the first quarter of 2024
Heavy-handed government interventions in the market are causing clear and measurable harm
The former US president reiterated concerns as legislators weigh a bill that would give ByteDance about six months to divest the short video app
Spanish giants have a chance to reach quarterfinals for first time since 2020
The electric supercar blitzes new lap records and arrives with a nearly R6m price
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
