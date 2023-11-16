Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unfair criticism of Israel

Those who hate freedom protest against Israel’s democracy

16 November 2023 - 16:05
Picture: LOREN ELLIOT/REUTERS
The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition states that if Jews are treated differently than anyone else, it is anti-Semitism. Criticism of Israel or SA is legitimate. Treating Israel more harshly than you would SA is not.

Calls to destroy Israel are clearly anti-Semitic. Its elections are transparent. Every adult citizen had the right to vote. More than 72% of Israelis, including 64% of Israeli Arabs, voted in the recent elections. Those who hate freedom protest against Israel’s democracy.

Israel is listed as fourth on the world happiness index, first on the digital quality of life index and fifth in education. Tel Aviv is one of the best LGBTQ vacation destinations. Few Israeli Arabs would give this up. And only 15% call themselves Palestinians.

There are human rights abuses in the areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority. Minorities live precariously. Gays are thrown off buildings. Honour killings are common, as is female genital mutilation. None of these are Israel’s responsibility.

At Oslo, Israel agreed to share governance with the Palestine Liberation Organisation until a two-state solution could be developed. When the Palestinian Authority stops paying terrorists to kill Jews and Hamas stops firing rockets into Israel, the parties can get together and work out borders.

Len Bennett
Ottawa, Canada

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

