Siya Kolisi lifts The Webb Ellis Cup with teammates and President Cyril Ramaphosa as they celebrate winning the final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on October 28 2023 Picture: SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS
Many South Africans would have experienced mixed emotions when President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Paris on Saturday.
When then president Nelson Mandela did it in 1995, he personified a nation that was full of pride and energy, determined to make a success of our newfound constitutional democracy, reject racism and restore dignity and prosperity to all citizens. His personal delight at that victory reflected his happiness for and loyalty to the nation as a whole.
In stark contrast, the involvement of Ramaphosa in the award ceremony spoiled what should have been an immensely joyful occasion. He personifies a nation that is fractured, fatigued, frightened and in a state of shameful shambles.
The total destruction of almost every former facet and asset of our country as a “going concern” capable of providing peace and prosperity to our citizens lies squarely on his arrogant, self-indulgent shoulders, and those of his incompetent, complicit, corrupt colleagues and cadres.
Sadly, his presence at the ceremony was an unnecessary distraction from the courageous performance of our Springbok captain and his team, and was a source of great shame and embarrassment to many South Africans.
Mandela personified the proud rise of the ANC. Ramaphosa represents its disgraceful fall.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Mixed feelings about Ramaphosa lifting the cup
Compared to Nelson Mandela, he is a source of embarrassment and shame
Your editorial opinion refers (“Boks show SA ‘it is possible to work together’”, October 31).
Many South Africans would have experienced mixed emotions when President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Paris on Saturday.
When then president Nelson Mandela did it in 1995, he personified a nation that was full of pride and energy, determined to make a success of our newfound constitutional democracy, reject racism and restore dignity and prosperity to all citizens. His personal delight at that victory reflected his happiness for and loyalty to the nation as a whole.
In stark contrast, the involvement of Ramaphosa in the award ceremony spoiled what should have been an immensely joyful occasion. He personifies a nation that is fractured, fatigued, frightened and in a state of shameful shambles.
The total destruction of almost every former facet and asset of our country as a “going concern” capable of providing peace and prosperity to our citizens lies squarely on his arrogant, self-indulgent shoulders, and those of his incompetent, complicit, corrupt colleagues and cadres.
Sadly, his presence at the ceremony was an unnecessary distraction from the courageous performance of our Springbok captain and his team, and was a source of great shame and embarrassment to many South Africans.
Mandela personified the proud rise of the ANC. Ramaphosa represents its disgraceful fall.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TOM EATON: Forget the rugby holiday, life goes on mostly as normal
Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday to celebrate Boks victory
EDITORIAL: Boks show SA ‘it is possible to work together’
TOM EATON: Forget the rugby holiday, life goes on mostly as normal
Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday to celebrate Boks victory
EDITORIAL: Boks show SA ‘it is possible to work together’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US trade representative Tai due in SA for Agoa forum
Agoa’s not having the effect it should, says US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.