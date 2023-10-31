Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Grindrod Bank faces lawsuit over alleged failure to report fraud

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day companies and markets editor Kabelo Khumalo

31 October 2023 - 16:22
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Grindrod Bank is facing a R100m lawsuit over its alleged failure to report fraud. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s companies and markets editor, Kabelo Khumalo, for more insight into the intricacies of the story.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

