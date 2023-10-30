Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday to celebrate Boks victory
Our sports men and women have shown us what is possible, says the president
30 October 2023 - 21:51
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared December 15 as a public holiday in celebration of the victorious Springboks who made history by winning the coveted Web Ellis trophy for the fourth time in Paris on Saturday.
The Boks, who are expected back in the country on Tuesday, narrowly beat New Zealand’s All Black 12-11 in the tournament on Saturday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.