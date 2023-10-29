Agoa’s not having the effect it should, says US
Forum will this week discuss preferential trade agreement between US and sub-Saharan African countries
29 October 2023 - 21:00
The trade agreement that allows sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to US markets should be changed to be more impactful, according to a top US trade official.
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) has failed to meet expected targets since it was launched in 2000, says deputy US trade representative Constance Hamilton. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.