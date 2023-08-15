The de facto pardoning of Jacob Zuma closes the final chapter of the malevolence that has brought the country to a state of lawlessness, all to protect this kleptocracy that professes to govern.
Zuma retires to his ill-gotten abode as a free man, without any requirement for remorse for committing crimes that have destroyed a nation and brought shame to the name Nelson Mandela.
When a government disdains its responsibility in enforcing the very law it has been mandated to uphold it loses its legitimacy. It loses its ability to pass the edicts, collect the taxes and, most importantly the trust, any government must have to fashion a modern state.
The silence of the Constitutional Court bench is equally concerning. By failing to take a stand, the justices open themselves to accusations of allowing government to violate the rule of law. To save itself from degradation it should haul justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola before the court to place on record the irrationality of his decision.
UK Sunday Times columnist Ferdinand Mount has pointed out that when high court judges are cautious to the point of timidity in expressing criticism of governmental action the judiciary becomes complicit in the unconstitutional action it was mandated to prevent.
John Catsicas Senior partner, John Nicholas & Co
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Zuma pardoning protects kleptocracy
If a government disdains its responsibility in enforcing the very law it has been mandated to uphold it loses its legitimacy
The de facto pardoning of Jacob Zuma closes the final chapter of the malevolence that has brought the country to a state of lawlessness, all to protect this kleptocracy that professes to govern.
Zuma retires to his ill-gotten abode as a free man, without any requirement for remorse for committing crimes that have destroyed a nation and brought shame to the name Nelson Mandela.
When a government disdains its responsibility in enforcing the very law it has been mandated to uphold it loses its legitimacy. It loses its ability to pass the edicts, collect the taxes and, most importantly the trust, any government must have to fashion a modern state.
The silence of the Constitutional Court bench is equally concerning. By failing to take a stand, the justices open themselves to accusations of allowing government to violate the rule of law. To save itself from degradation it should haul justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola before the court to place on record the irrationality of his decision.
UK Sunday Times columnist Ferdinand Mount has pointed out that when high court judges are cautious to the point of timidity in expressing criticism of governmental action the judiciary becomes complicit in the unconstitutional action it was mandated to prevent.
John Catsicas
Senior partner, John Nicholas & Co
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
DA to challenge Jacob Zuma’s release in court
CARTOON: Zuma wins, SA loses
TOM EATON: Springing Zuma was Ramaphosa’s least bad option
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.